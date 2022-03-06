1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
FLWS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
