1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in February

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FLWS opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $928.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,229,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

