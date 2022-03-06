$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) to report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.93. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $10.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $148.75 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -210.17%.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

