$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. EQT posted sales of $949.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,635,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

