$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.37. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ EA opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,350 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

