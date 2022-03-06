$1.09 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.01. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after buying an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $313.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.74 and a 200-day moving average of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.