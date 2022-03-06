$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Generac reported sales of $807.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

GNRC traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.49. 611,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,248. Generac has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.17 and a 200 day moving average of $381.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,738,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

