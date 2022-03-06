$0.27 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Sapiens International also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. 48,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,003. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 423.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,233 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.