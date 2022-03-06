-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GreenVision Acquisition.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:HLBZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 48,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. GreenVision Acquisition has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $41.88.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GreenVision Acquisition

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

