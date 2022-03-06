$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 91,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

