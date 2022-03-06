-$0.13 EPS Expected for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apyx Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.