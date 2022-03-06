-$0.13 EPS Expected for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. Apyx Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apyx Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

