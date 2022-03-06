-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). DHT reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 3,504,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,103. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

