-$0.01 EPS Expected for AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AIkido Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 483,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,292. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

