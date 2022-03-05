Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,646. Zuora has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

