Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.02)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $91-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

NYSE ZUO opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

