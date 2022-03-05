Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $299.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.86. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

