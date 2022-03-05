Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.42.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.