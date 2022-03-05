ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0133

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $393,677.02 and $194.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00197323 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00027082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023022 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00346115 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

