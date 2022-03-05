Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.15. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 1,118 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23.
About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
