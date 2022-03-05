Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.83.

ZLNDY opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Zalando has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

