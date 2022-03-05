Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €96.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) target price on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

ZAL opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.59. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

