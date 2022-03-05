Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $48.62. 1,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 636,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,960 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Zai Lab by 90.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after purchasing an additional 685,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

