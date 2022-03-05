Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Buy

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Several other research firms have also commented on UCBJF. Cowen started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of UCBJF opened at $109.61 on Thursday. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

