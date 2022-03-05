Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Sell

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

VAPO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $368.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vapotherm by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Vapotherm by 130.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

