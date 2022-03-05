Zacks Investment Research Lowers TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to Sell

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

NYSE TTI opened at $3.48 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $444.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 68,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 1,022,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

