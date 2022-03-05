Zacks Investment Research Lowers TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to Sell

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “
NYSE TTI opened at $3.48 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $444.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.09.
TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TETRA Technologies (TTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.