Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,560 ($20.93) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $798.93.

SEGRO stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.