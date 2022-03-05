Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

PCFBY opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

