Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Ocugen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.