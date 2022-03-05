Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

