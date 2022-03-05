Zacks: Brokerages Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Savara.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 35,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 133,343 shares of company stock worth $145,175. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

