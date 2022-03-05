Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanofi.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

