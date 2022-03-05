Zacks: Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

SAFE traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. 792,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. Safehold has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 151,541 shares of company stock worth $10,588,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

