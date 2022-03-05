Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $352.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the highest is $367.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $523.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

