Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.40. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of HXL opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 634,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,026,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,884,000 after purchasing an additional 195,949 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

