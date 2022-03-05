Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will post $163.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.96 million and the lowest is $156.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $77.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $769.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.59 million to $795.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $926.64 million, with estimates ranging from $919.61 million to $933.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 137,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99,433 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 816,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,488. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

