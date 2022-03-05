Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will post sales of $554.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.20 million to $567.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $519.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after acquiring an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 306,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

