Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $2,450,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

