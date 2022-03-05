Zacks: Brokerages Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $17.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $2,450,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.