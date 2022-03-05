Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after buying an additional 592,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 533,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,719.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

