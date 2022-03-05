Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after buying an additional 592,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 533,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,719.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.