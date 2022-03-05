Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

OXLC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 1,346,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,624,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

