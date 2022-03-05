Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will post $90.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.32 million and the highest is $90.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $385.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

NABL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 417,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. N-able has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

