Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.76. 366,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.32. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

