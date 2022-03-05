Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.76. 366,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.32. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.74.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.
