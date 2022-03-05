Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.56. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $11.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.45.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $232.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.68.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

