Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

