Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $2.00. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,463. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

