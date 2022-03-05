Zacks: Analysts Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to post ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.18). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 300,680 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 212,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.