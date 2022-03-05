Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HBI opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

