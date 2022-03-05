Zacks: Analysts Expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.61. 3,434,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

