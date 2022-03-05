Zacks: Analysts Expect Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.11 billion and the highest is $11.21 billion. Astrazeneca reported sales of $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full year sales of $44.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astrazeneca.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
About Astrazeneca (Get Rating)
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
