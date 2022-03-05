Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.93 Million

Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report $266.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.89 million. Abiomed reported sales of $241.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $313.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

