Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post -$3.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to report ($3.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($2.34). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 36,599,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,290,097. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.