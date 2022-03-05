Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.31 Million

Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post $72.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.22 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $342.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $217.48 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $229.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 370,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,637. The firm has a market cap of $540.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

